Lamar Jackson Says He Hates Running, Prefers Throwing Touchdowns

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson apparently hates running the football.

The Louisville Heisman winner is known for being the fastest and quickest quarterback in the sport, but he’d prefer if he could stick to spinning the ball downfield. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Jackson told the media the following about how he prefers to play his game, according to ESPN:

I hate running. Only if I have to, but my job is to get the ball to the receivers, the tight ends, running backs. If I have to run, I’ll do it, but I’d rather just sit back and pass it. I like throwing touchdowns instead of running them.

Given how Jackson has been playing this season, I don’t blame him at all for prefer to make plays with his arm.

For those of you who don’t already know, he could throw eight straight interceptions until his QBR matched Baker Mayfield’s.

He’s done a phenomenal job throwing the football this season through the first few games.

It’s kind of funny to go back and read all the stories from when he was in college about how he’d never cut it in the NFL as a thrower.

Yeah, I’d say those hot takes look pretty damn stupid in hindsight. Yes, he’s got some insane wheels on him and can run.

At the same time, I think he’s done more than enough to also prove that he can throw.

It’s going to be fun to watch Jackson dominate the NFL for years to come. He’s a special player and his future is extremely bright.