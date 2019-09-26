If Liberals Have Truth On Their Side, Why Do They Lie About Trump?

On today’s show we expose how the media is lying about the transcript of the call between President Trump and the President of Ukraine. Joe Biden’s poll numbers in key states are tanking, in no small part due to the Ukraine story, and there is a karmic update in the story of the college student who raised more than a million dollars for a children’s hospital only to see social media posts from when he was 16 being dredged up by the media.

Listen to the show:

The transcript Democrats demanded to see was released publicly by the White House yesterday and it showed how the reports of “pressure” or a “quid pro quo” from President Trump to Ukraine’s new President were fake news. But having their narrative blown out of the water did not deter Democrats and their liberal media allies from sticking to their talking points. MSNBC and CNN flat-out lied to their audiences about what the transcript says. We have the audio and the evidence.

Joe Biden’s poll numbers in the early primary states are tanking, in no small part due to the Ukraine story. His carefully crafted image of being a middle-class, blue-collar guy doesn’t hold up when there are reports of how his son with a history of drug abuse managed to land a “job” making $50,000 per month in an industry in which had zero experience or knowledge. We dig into the story.

And the story of Carson King, the Iowa college student who went viral at a football game and raised more than a million dollars for a children’s hospital only to have “offensive” social media posts reported by the Des Moines Register, had an interesting twist that will make you believe in karma. We have the story.

