Acting DNI Maguire Accidentally Calls Rep. Swalwell ‘Congresswoman’

Acting Director of National Intelligence (DNI) Joseph Maguire accidentally called Democratic California Rep. Eric Swalwell “congresswoman” during Thursday’s testimony on the whistleblower complaint.

Maguire’s testimony comes as a whistleblower complaint accusing President Donald Trump of trying to get Ukraine to help with his 2020 re-election campaign was released Thursday morning. A transcript of Trump’s July 25 phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky was released Wednesday.

Swalwell began his questioning by asking Maguire about the “definition of a cover up,” then inquired why the transcript of July’s phone call was moved “to a secret classified information system.” Maguire appeared to slip up during one of his responses, calling Swalwell “congresswoman.”

“In the whistleblower’s complaint, the whistleblower alleges that immediately after the president’s call with the president of Ukraine on July 25, White House lawyers moved quickly to direct White House officials to move electronic transcripts from one computer system where it was normally stored to a secret classified information system. Is that right?” Swalwell said.

“Congresswoman – excuse me, sir, I apologize,” Maguire replied before being interrupted by Swalwell. (RELATED: Multiple Outlets Chop Up Ukraine Transcript, Focusing Only On Trump’s Comment On Biden)

Swalwell continued his line of questioning, repeatedly interrupting the acting DNI as he tried to answer the question. Meanwhile, the slip-up proved comedic for many as they took to social media, highlighting the error.

“OMFG. Ret. Navy SEAL DNI Maguire just referred to Eric Swalwell as ‘Congresswoman.’ I’m DEAD,” Jason Howerton, director of engagement at Blaze Media, tweeted. He added, “Is there anything more emasculating than being called ‘Congresswoman’ by a 34-year Navy SEAL? You didn’t have to do him like that, Mr. Maguire.”

Lachlan Markay, a reporter for The Daily Beast, tweeted that the comment “made my morning,” and filmmaker Dean Cain noted that the lawmaker “was just misgendered.”

Maguire calling Swalwell “congresswoman” just made my morning. — Lachlan Markay (@lachlan) September 26, 2019

“OMG Director of National Intelligence Joseph Maguire just accidentally referred to Congressman Eric Swalwell as ‘congresswoman’ before chuckling and correcting himself,” Yahoo Finance anchor Zack Guzman wrote. NBC News politic reporter Dartunorro D. Clark added that the Freudian slip made him “LOL.”

“OOPS!” The Hill’s Congress reporter Olivia Beavers tweeted.

