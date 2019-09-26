Matt Nagy Appears To Tell Mitch Trubisky To ‘Shut The F**k Up’ Against The Redskins

Chicago Bears head coach Matt Nagy appeared to have his patience run out during a win over the Washington Redskins on Monday night.

In a video brought to my attention by Barstool Sports, Nagy appears to tell starting quarterback Mitch Trubisky to "shut the f**k up right now."

You can watch the interaction below.

Did anyone else see Matt Nagy tell Trubisky “shut the fuck up, Right now? At the timeout in the second Quarter? #CHIvsWAS pic.twitter.com/rC4q6JXZxy — VC (@profV71) September 24, 2019

The Bears won the game easily thanks to Case Keenum turning over the ball like it was his job. The offense still didn’t exactly look outstanding.

That’s why I have no problem with Nagy laying into Trubisky if it’s necessary. This is the NFL we’re talking about.

This isn’t pee-wee football. This is the highest level of competition that you can get to.

If a player isn’t performing or listening, then a coach should absolutely light him up verbally if that’s what’s necessary to improve his play.

It’s not like Nagy grabbed his facemask and started yanking it around. He simply told him to shut up. Sure, there might have been an f-bomb in there.

I think everybody in the NFL should be able to handle that. If not, then they’re in the wrong line of work.

The Bears are now 2-1 after beating the Redskins and a bad Broncos team. If they want to make a run at winning the NFC North, then they’re going to have to play a hell of a lot better.

Hopefully, Nagy’s choice of words got the job done.