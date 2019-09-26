Politics

Ocasio-Cortez Attacks NRA Over Capitol Hill Video

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Holds Public Housing Town Hall In The Bronx

Spencer Platt/Getty Images

William Davis Reporter

Democratic New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez attacked the National Rifle Association (NRA) on Twitter Thursday, saying the gun-rights organization should release unedited video of its questioning of the firebrand freshman congresswoman.

The NRA posted a video on its Twitter feed titled “The Squad Is Coming For Your Guns,” which showed an NRA representative questioning Ocasio-Cortez and fellow freshman Reps. Ilhan Omar, Rashida Tlaib and Ayanna Pressley near their offices on Capitol Hill over their support for gun control. (RELATED: Things Are About To Get A Lot Worse For Ilhan Omar)

“They called us mass murderers, white supremacists, and terrorists,” the NRA wrote of the congresswomen. “Let’s send a clear message that they will never take our guns.”

Ocasio-Cortez responded to the video by claiming that it was unfairly edited. She also took a shot at the organization’s recent financial and leadership issues, asking “Aren’t y’all broke?” (RELATED: Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Falsely Claims D.C. Was The First U.S. Territory To Abolish Slavery)

“Hey (NRA) why don’t you release my full, unedited interview?” she asked. “I think the public would like to see it in full. Releasing it is the right move – unless of course you think it’ll make you look bad.”

The back and forth comes as Congress continues to debate possible gun control legislation following several mass shootings in the month of August.