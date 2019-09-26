Ocasio-Cortez Attacks NRA Over Capitol Hill Video

Democratic New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez attacked the National Rifle Association (NRA) on Twitter Thursday, saying the gun-rights organization should release unedited video of its questioning of the firebrand freshman congresswoman.

The NRA posted a video on its Twitter feed titled “The Squad Is Coming For Your Guns,” which showed an NRA representative questioning Ocasio-Cortez and fellow freshman Reps. Ilhan Omar, Rashida Tlaib and Ayanna Pressley near their offices on Capitol Hill over their support for gun control. (RELATED: Things Are About To Get A Lot Worse For Ilhan Omar)

“They called us mass murderers, white supremacists, and terrorists,” the NRA wrote of the congresswomen. “Let’s send a clear message that they will never take our guns.”

There was a hearing today to ban semi-automatic rifles, so we thought it was an appropriate time to ask The Squad their thoughts on our #2A rights. They called us mass murderers, white supremacists, and terrorists. Let’s send a clear message that they will never take our guns. pic.twitter.com/Joe0A0hfXY — NRA (@NRA) September 26, 2019

Ocasio-Cortez responded to the video by claiming that it was unfairly edited. She also took a shot at the organization’s recent financial and leadership issues, asking “Aren’t y’all broke?” (RELATED: Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Falsely Claims D.C. Was The First U.S. Territory To Abolish Slavery)

“Hey (NRA) why don’t you release my full, unedited interview?” she asked. “I think the public would like to see it in full. Releasing it is the right move – unless of course you think it’ll make you look bad.”

Hey @NRA, why don’t you release my full, unedited interview? You know, the one where my first answer to your question was “Aren’t y’all broke?” I think the public would like to see it in full. Releasing it is the right move – unless of course you think it’ll make you look bad. https://t.co/kOXfkOERFF — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) September 26, 2019

The back and forth comes as Congress continues to debate possible gun control legislation following several mass shootings in the month of August.