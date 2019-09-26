REVIEW: ‘It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia’ Starts Season 14 With Solid Episode

“It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia” returned Wednesday night for season 14 on FXX, and it got off to a hot start.

As you all know, I’m a gigantic fan of “It’s Always Sunny.” I think it’s one of the greatest shows ever made. Even after a down season 13, I had high hopes for the new episodes. (RELATED: Watch The First Trailer For Season 14 Of ‘It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia’)

While the season 14 premiere wasn’t the best one we’ve ever had, it was still very solid.

The premiere plays on AirBnBs as the gang tries to rent out their apartments. Charlie and Frank are looking for women, and Dennis and Mac are trying to setup some weird movie storyline to play out in front of their eyes.

I won’t ruin what happens for anybody, but it looks like “Sunny” has gotten its fastball back a bit.

The whole episode just felt like it had its edge once again.

The jokes felt edgier, the whole premise felt a shade more old school and the premiere just felt like the show was trying to go back to its old ways.

Of course, Mac is still gay, and it’ll be interesting to see how that storyline develops as more and more time passes.

For those of you who saw the episode, sound off in the comments with your thoughts. I think most of you will agree that we’re carrying some good momentum forward into season 14.