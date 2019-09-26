Rick Scott Rips Mitt Romney, Compares Him To Nancy Pelosi

Republican Utah Sen. Mitt Romney came under fire from one of his Republican colleagues Thursday as Romney continues to raise questions about President Donald Trump’s phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Romney previously called the conversation “troubling to the extreme,” and said he was eager for more information to be released. Republican Florida Sen. Rick Scott made clear Thursday that Romney does not speak for the Republican Senate caucus. (RELATED: Romney Remains #NeverTrump, Has No Plans To Endorse POTUS In 2020)

“Senator Romney has gone down the same path as the Democrats like Nancy Pelosi,” Scott said. “He thinks the worst of the president instead of the best, before he ever gets all the facts. ”

WATCH:

Scott also criticized what he perceived as a rush to judgement from Romney. (RELATED: REPORT: Scott, DeSantis Is Feuding After Transition)

“We have to go through the process to get the facts,” Scott said. “Senator Romney doesn’t speak for the Republican Party. He can have his own opinions, and he doesn’t speak for all Republican senators.”

House Democrats announced earlier this week that they were officially conducting an impeachment inquiry against the president before a transcript of Trump and Zelensky’s phone call had been released.

Romney has been a staunch critic of Trump since the 2016 election cycle, and has signaled that he has no plans to support the president in his re-election effort.