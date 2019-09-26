Schiff Clarifies His Fabricated Account Of Ukraine Transcript By Calling It ‘Parody’

Democratic California Rep. Adam Schiff attempted to clarify his own fabricated account of President Donald Trump’s phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky by calling it “parody.”

House Intelligence Committee Chairman Schiff opened Thursday’s hearing with acting Director of National Intelligence Joseph Maguire with a factually challenged account of the phone call and transcript that was released Wednesday. (RELATED: Schiff Fabricates What Trump Said In Ukraine Call Transcript)

The Ukraine Call Transcript was so damning that Adam Schiff had to completely rewrite it and make up quotes that weren’t in it.pic.twitter.com/bkB6RxLFjV — Benny (@bennyjohnson) September 26, 2019

Schiff later claimed that his assessment of the call was meant to be “parody.”

WATCH:

“But also my summary of the president’s call was meant to be at least part in parody,” Schiff claimed. “The fact that that is not clear is a separate problem in and of itself. Of course, the president never said if you don’t understand me, I’m going to say it seven more times. My point is that’s the message that the Ukraine president was receiving. In not so many words.”