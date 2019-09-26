Senate Passes House Democrats’ Last-Minute Spending Package

The Senate passed a spending package Thursday, put together by Democratic leadership in the House in order to avoid a government shutdown at the end of September.

The Senate passed the package with 82 votes, with 15 Republicans voting no. The spending package, introduced by House Appropriations Committee Chairwoman Nita M. Lowey, is a continuing resolution to extend federal government funding through November 21. (RELATED: House Democratic Leadership Unveils Last-Minute Spending Package)

“The new legislation is supposed to avert a ‘shutdown’ so that leadership can time the government funding bill to right before Thanksgiving and or Christmas. Why the holiday mark? Leadership wants to force members to vote for whatever comes to the floor. It’s a common tactic leadership uses to get what they want and stick it to the ‘fiscal hawks,'” a Republican House aide told the Daily Caller.

“The CR being voted on today is the swamp in all its glory — in which both parties come together to kick-the-can to a future date designed specifically to increase pressure to maximize spending rather than constrain it. In doing so, it harms the very servicemen and women upon whose back Republicans are quick to mortgage our futures by decreasing defense planning and predictability,” Republican Texas Rep. Chip Roy told the Daily Caller. (RELATED: House Democrats Add Changes To Border Bill In Hopes More Will Jump On Board)

“It’s disgusting, and for anyone seeking to run on fiscal responsibility in 2020 — good luck with credibility while voting to encourage business-as-usual as we rack up $100 million of additional debt per hour,” Roy continued.

The legislation is headed to President Donald Trump’s desk for a signature. Lawmakers will have to come up with a new package before November 21, to avoid a shutdown.