Teddy Bridgewater Gives Emotional Speech After The Saints Beat The Seahawks

The NFL released an awesome video Wednesday of New Orleans Saints quarterback Teddy Bridgewater.

Bridgewater and the Saints pulled off a shocking win over the Seahawks this past Sunday, and the former Vikings draft pick was the man responsible for leading the way with Drew Brees out.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by New Orleans Saints (@saints) on Sep 23, 2019 at 10:20am PDT

Following the major victory, Bridgewater had to fight back tears as he addressed the team and told them to “never take it for granted.”

Watch the awesome video below.

Damn, I thought I was going to need a tissue for myself during that speech. What a journey it’s been for Bridgewater.

Due to an injury suffered while he played for the Vikings, it looked like there was a very real chance he might never play again.

He bounced to the Jets, went to the Saints, and now led them to an unbelievable win over a very good Seattle Seahawks squad.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Teddy Bridgewater (@teddyb_h2o) on Jul 8, 2019 at 10:48am PDT

Teddy Bridgewater’s perseverance throughout his NFL career is truly something to behold. The man has stuck with the Saints, despite being able to probably get more playing time elsewhere, and now he’s reaping the rewards.

He seems like a hell of a good dude, and that’s the exact kind of person I’d want in my locker room.