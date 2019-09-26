Texas Quarterback Sam Ehlinger Has Been Playing With A Rib Injury

Texas quarterback Sam Ehlinger has reportedly been playing hurt for weeks.

According to Anwar Richardson late Wednesday afternoon, the star passer has a “minor rib injury” that he played through against LSU, Rice and Oklahoma State. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

He’s “being limited” during practice through the bye week.

Texas QB Sam Ehlinger has been dealing with a minor rib injury and is being limited in practice during the bye week, according to sources close to the QB. Played against LSU, Rice and Oklahoma State with the injury. Not expected to miss next week’s game against West Virginia. — Anwar Richardson (@AnwarRichardson) September 25, 2019

I love the fact Ehlinger gutted through three games, despite the fact he had a rib injury. Not only did he gut out three games, but he played very well.

Yes, they lost to LSU, but Texas has been impressive to start the year.

I want my quarterback to be the kind of leader who plays through minor injuries. He’s the man the whole team will look to in tough times.

If he’s willing to push through and keep playing, then the rest of the guys in the locker room will be that much more likely to do the same.

From the sound of it, he should be ready to roll when the Longhorns play the Mountaineers. Texas is still capable of getting everything they want this season, and they’re going to need Ehlinger to get the job done.

The young man is exciting to watch, he makes plays and he’s obviously gritty as all hell playing through a rib injury.

I can’t wait to see if he can take the Longhorns to the promise land this season.