Watch The First Full Trailer For ‘The Irishman’ With Al Pacino And Robert De Niro

Another trailer dropped late Wednesday for “The Irishman,” and it looks absolutely incredible.

The plot of the film, according to IMDB, is, “A mob hitman recalls his possible involvement with the slaying of Jimmy Hoffa.”

Al Pacino stars as the infamous union boss who disappeared without a trace, and is widely-believed to have been murdered by people involved with organized crime. (RELATED: Watch Robert De Niro And Al Pacino In The Trailer For ‘The Irishman’)

Robert De Niro stars as mobster Frank Sheeran. Judging from the trailer, which is packed with many other stars, this movie is going to be insane.

Give it a watch below.

“The Irishman” honestly looks like it’s going to be one of the best movies of the year when it arrives Nov. 27 on Netflix.

Americans are obsessed with Jimmy Hoffa. The man was one of the most influential people in America, and then was just gone in the snap of the fingers.

There’s never been any concrete answer on what happened to him. Now, De Niro, Pacino and Martin Scorsese will bring the story to our screens.

Nov. 27 can’t get here soon enough. This movie looks like it’s going to be epic, and I can’t wait to soak up every single minute of the film.