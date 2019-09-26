Troy Aikman Says Comparisons Between Him And Patrick Mahomes Don’t ‘Make Any Sense’

Troy Aikman is doubling down on not being a fan of comparisons between Patrick Mahomes and himself.

The three-time Super Bowl champion recently tweeted, “iCYMI: Talk to me when when he has 33% of my Super Bowl Titles” in response to a tweet from The Athletic about the Chiefs star throwing touchdowns at a faster pace than Aikman did. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

iCYMI: Talk to me when when he has 33% of my Super Bowl Titles https://t.co/Ba8kjPRnDs — Troy Aikman (@TroyAikman) September 24, 2019

The tweet blew up, but the Cowboys legend isn’t backing down from the belief that comparisons between players and eras is really stupid.

Aikman told DallasNews.com the following about making comparisons between himself, Mahomes and players from different eras:

You can’t compare anything that’s happening in today’s game to any other era. [Pat Mahomes]’s been phenomenal. Great kid, love everything about him. I just don’t like when we start trying to look at numbers and saying ‘this is why this guy’s greater than this particular player, this former player,’ whatever it is. It just doesn’t make any sense.

I agree 100% with Aikman. First, his tweet about winning Super Bowls is incredibly true. Winning rings is ultimately the most important thing in the NFL.

Yes, Mahomes is balling out, winning regular season games, putting up monster stats, and is the defending MVP. All those things are true, but he hasn’t won himself a ring yet.

Aikman has three of them. The numbers don’t lie.

Secondly, you just can’t compare players from different eras. You just can’t do it. Bart Starr won seven titles.

Does anybody think for a second he could have played in the modern day NFL? Hell no, and I say that as somebody who respects the hell out of who Bart Starr was as a player and person.

Even a guy like Terry Bradshaw couldn’t do well in the modern day NFL. The game has gotten too fast and the quarterbacks are simply much better.

So, Aikman’s point is once again 100% accurate.

Respect the athletes for how they were in their eras and go from there. This doesn’t have to get complicated.