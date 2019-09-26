Tua Tagovailoa Says He Was ‘Really Close’ To Transferring To USC

Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa apparently came very close to leaving the Crimson Tide for the USC Trojans.

It’s already been known that Tua nearly left Nick Saban’s program after his freshman year due to limited playing time because former coordinator Lane Kiffin has talked about it before. Now, we know just how close he came to do just that. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

“It was really close I think. I mean, I wanted my parents to see me play. My parents wanted to see my play. Just doing things for my parents, you know? Making my parents happy and proud was probably the biggest thing I wanted to do, and I couldn’t do it from the sidelines,” the Alabama star said during a Wednesday appearance on the Dan Patrick Show when discussing the potential transfer.

You can watch his full comments below.

Tua shares his experience almost transferring to USC Imagine what could’ve been @dpshow pic.twitter.com/5lTbXNA621 — Bleacher Report CFB (@BR_CFB) September 25, 2019

It really makes you wonder what would have happened if Tua hadn’t entered the second half against Georgia title game to lead the Crimson Tide to a win.

He’d probably be in Pasadena right now, the Trojans wouldn’t have struggled recently and Clay Helton wouldn’t be on the verge of losing his job.

Instead, Alabama beat the Bulldogs, Tua locked down the starting job, Jalen Hurts eventually left and the rest is history.

I think it’s safe to say that it worked out for the best for Alabama and their star quarterback. Tua has dominated the SEC ever since winning the starting job last season, Alabama is primed for another deep run and he could easily end up being the top pick in the draft.

It just goes to show how quickly things can change. One day, you’re backing up Jalen Hurts thinking about leaving, and the next you’re arguably the most dominant player in the SEC.

We’ll have to see if he can lead Alabama to another title this season. There’s no doubt at all he’s incredibly talented, has a legendary coach and is surrounded by fellow stars.