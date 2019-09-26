Urban Meyer Says He Won’t Be The Next Football Coach At Michigan

Don’t expect to see Urban Meyer coaching the Michigan Wolverines anytime soon.

Ever since Michigan’s horrifying loss to Wisconsin, the speculation that Harbaugh is going to leave Ann Arbor has hit a deafening level. Meyer has even been included in some gambling odds that I’ve seen for the position, but he won’t be going to his rival once Harbaugh dips.

“No, that’s not going to happen,” the three-time national champion said during a Wednesday appearance on WBNS radio when discussing potentially coaching the Wolverines, according to MLive.

Honestly, it’d be hilarious if Meyer went to Michigan if Harbaugh quit for the NFL. It would be laugh-out-loud funny, especially if he started immediately dominating.

If Meyer won a national championship with the Wolverines after all of Harbaugh’s struggles, it’d be one of the funniest things to happen in the history of college football. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

It’d just be the latest proof that the former OSU and Florida coach absolutely owns Harbaugh. It’s not even a competition.

Whenever Meyer and Harbaugh compete, Meyer wins. It’s that simple.

Now, he’s obviously never going to coach in Ann Arbor. The entire state of Ohio would turn on him if that happened, but it’s still funny to envision.

I’m sure Meyer would dominate with the Wolverines. I have no doubt at all he would, which would only rub in Harbaugh’s lack of success that much more.