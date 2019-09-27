Aaron Paul Says ‘Westworld’ Is In The Process Of Filming The Season 3 Finale

Filming on season three of “Westworld” isn’t over just yet.

In a video brought to my attention by WinterIsComing.Net, Paul said on the red carpet of the Emmy Awards that he had just begun filming the end of the upcoming season. (RELATED: The Trailer For ‘Westworld‘ Season 3 Has Been Released. It’s Absolutely Insane)

You can watch his full comments to The Hollywood Reporter below.

There had been some earlier reports that season three would be done by sometime in or around October. It would seem like things are on schedule, judging from Paul’s comments.

That’s great news. That means the 2020 release date should be right on track. Given how badly fans are waiting for new episodes, “Westworld” season three can’t get here soon enough.

I honestly can’t even tell you how badly I need “Westworld” to return. There are very few shows I’ve seen in my lifetime that have been as good as the HBO production.

Ed Harris as the Man in Black might be the best role of his career. He was absolutely chilling in season one and two.

Cameras are rolling on schedule, and that’s great news for everybody who is a gigantic fan of the show. I can’t wait to see what we get out of Dolores, the MiB, Bernard and everybody else going forward.

If it’s anything like the first two seasons, we’re in for one hell of a great time in “Westworld” season three.