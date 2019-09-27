Amy Klobuchar Claims Trump Is ‘Basically Threatening The Execution’ Of The Whistleblower

Democratic Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar accused President Donald Trump Friday of “basically threatening to execute” the whistleblower.

Kloubuchar’s statement referenced comments made by the president Wednesday, in which Trump said the whistleblower was “close to a spy,” and may be guilty of treason. The New York Times reported Thursday that the still-anonymous whistleblower had been a CIA officer assigned to the White House. (RELATED: Rick Scott Rips Mitt Romney, Compares Him To Nancy Pelosi)

“He’s basically there threatening execution,” Klobuchar told CNN’s Alisyn Camerota. “He’s talking, calling someone who works for him and the whistleblower a spy. Right?”

Klobuchar then accused Trump of “getting dirt” on former Vice President Joe Biden during his conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

“He has a very disturbing conversation about getting dirt on one of his opponents for the 2020 election,” she said. “And then, of course, someone who heard about it talks to a trusted CIA agent who has expertise on Ukraine and that’s how he finds it.”

WATCH:

Klobuchar is also running for president, but the long-time Minnesota senator has failed to gain much traction in a crowded Democratic primary field. Most polls show Klobuchar polling at around 2%.