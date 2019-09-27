Antonio Brown Says He’s ‘The Best’ In The NFL, And That ‘The Game’ Needs Him

Antonio Brown went on another Twitter bender Thursday, and it was insanely dumb.

Despite being pretty much blackballed from the league at this point, the former Patriots receiver tweeted that the NFL “need me” because he’s “like test answers.” (RELATED: Antonio Brown Says He ‘Will Not Be Playing In The NFL Anymore’)

Don’t know what that means? Don’t worry. I don’t either.

The game need me I’m like test answers — AB (@AB84) September 26, 2019

That wasn’t the only dumb tweet he had. Brown also tweeted that he’s “still the best.” Except, we won’t know because nobody wants to touch him!

The man is radioactive.

I’m still the best why stop now — AB (@AB84) September 26, 2019

Thought it’d end there? Well, you’d be wrong. Brown also felt the need to target safety Eric Weddle, who might be one of the nicest guys in the league.

U need some attention lil man glad I put that stuff arm in your neck in pittsburgh u deserved it Lil Weedle https://t.co/faWg7v345I — AB (@AB84) September 26, 2019

Bro I don’t even know you don’t call me AB that’s my NFL name dummy ! I’m not on your team never been shut your mouth Jabroni https://t.co/d729eTVleh — AB (@AB84) September 26, 2019

Keep you luck duck ; listen to your team stay focus on your opponent not AB ! AB is the brand not the individual! Clearly An AB fan ! Even know about education oh realllyyy https://t.co/rP8tVxCWsP — AB (@AB84) September 26, 2019

What is this dude’s problem? He’s doing everything in his power to make sure an NFL team never touches again.

Maybe he should focus on rehabbing his image and a hell of a lot less on starting stupid fights on Twitter.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Boomin (@ab) on Sep 21, 2019 at 8:52am PDT

Antonio Brown was once upon a time one of the most talented guys in the NFL. Now, he’s a cautionary tale of what happens when you let your ego run wild.

He’s facing multiple allegations of sexual misconduct, and there’s next to no chance any team touches him.

What an incredible waste of talent.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Boomin (@ab) on Sep 20, 2019 at 1:05pm PDT

Good riddance to Brown. The NFL wants no part of him, and that’s the right move for the league. The guy is nothing but a problem.