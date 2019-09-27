Appalachian State Will Wear Victory Yosef Helmets Against Coastal Carolina

Appalachian State will be rocking some awesome helmets this weekend when they play Coastal Carolina.

RedditCFB shared a photo of their helmets featuring a "classic Victory Yosef logo," and these things are awesome.

The helmets got Yosef smoking a piping and rocking his hat. Take a look at these incredible helmets below.

#AppState debuting new helmets against Coastal Carolina this weekend, featuring their classic Victory Yosef logo; pic.twitter.com/Gw8sPmtibA — RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) September 26, 2019

Right now, the Mountaineers are favored by 15.5 or 16 depending on where you’re getting your numbers. Seems like the lock of the century.

Any team rocking a helmet with a guy smoking a pipe might as well be favored by a billion points because there’s no way they’re losing.

I’m pretty sure it’s written in the Constitution that any football team with uniforms featuring pipe smoking is guaranteed a win. You don’t have to look it up.

Just trust me on this one.

Seriously, I can’t get over how fire these helmets are. Usually speaking, I wouldn’t show much love to a team outside of the Power Five.

Yet, I’d be doing a disservice to all the fans out there if I didn’t shine a spotlight on these helmets from App State.

Mountaineers by a billion, my friends. By a billion!