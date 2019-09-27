Editorial

Appalachian State Will Wear Victory Yosef Helmets Against Coastal Carolina

Appalachian State v North Carolina

Appalachian State will be rocking some awesome helmets this weekend when they play Coastal Carolina.

RedditCFB shared a photo of their helmets featuring a “classic Victory Yosef logo,” and these things are awesome. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The helmets got Yosef smoking a piping and rocking his hat. Take a look at these incredible helmets below.

Right now, the Mountaineers are favored by 15.5 or 16 depending on where you’re getting your numbers. Seems like the lock of the century.

Any team rocking a helmet with a guy smoking a pipe might as well be favored by a billion points because there’s no way they’re losing.

I’m pretty sure it’s written in the Constitution that any football team with uniforms featuring pipe smoking is guaranteed a win. You don’t have to look it up.

Just trust me on this one.

Seriously, I can’t get over how fire these helmets are. Usually speaking, I wouldn’t show much love to a team outside of the Power Five.

Yet, I’d be doing a disservice to all the fans out there if I didn’t shine a spotlight on these helmets from App State.

 

Mountaineers by a billion, my friends. By a billion!