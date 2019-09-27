Danity Kane Singer Aubrey O’Day Claims Flight Attendant Forced Her To ‘Undress’ In Front Of ‘Entire Plane’

Singer Aubrey O’Day allegedly had an interesting encounter with American Airlines.

The former Danity Kane singer took to Twitter Thursday to recall an incident that reportedly took place on an American Airlines flight, according to a report published by Page Six.

never have I flown & had the steward treat me like a punished lil child in timeout the entire flight.. including making me undress in front of the entire plane because he didn’t like my shirt & made me turn inside out in order to fly. @AmericanAir JAMES RUSSO NEEDS TO BE FIRED. — Aubrey O’Day (@AubreyODay) September 27, 2019



“[N]ever have I flown & had the steward treat me like a punished lil child in timeout the entire flight,” O’Day tweeted. “… including making me undress in front of the entire plane because he didn’t like my shirt & made me turn inside out in order to fly.” (RELATED: Former American Airlines Mechanic Who Allegedly Sabotaged Plane Has Terroristic Ties: Prosecutors)

O’Day alleged she was forced to take her shirt off and expose herself to other passengers of the plane or she would have been removed from the flight.

yeah. I was SHOCKED. I literally had to have my breasts in a bra out in front of everyone around me in order to not get kicked off. The girl next to me held up her blanket cuz she felt bad. https://t.co/V2ERy83gQt — Aubrey O’Day (@AubreyODay) September 27, 2019



“I was SHOCKED,” she said in response to one of her followers who apologized to O’Day for what she endured. “I literally had to have my breasts in a bra out in front of everyone around me in order to not get kicked off. The girl next to me held up her blanket cuz she felt bad.”

It is unclear what shirt she was wearing at the time.

American Airlines responded to O’Day’s tweets asking her to provide them with more information. O’Day, however, didn’t want to deal with the situation any longer.

I gave you his name. I literally have no interest in dealing with your airline any further. I’m that offended and disturbed. I wish I took @JetBlue https://t.co/DwmXvOrBpV — Aubrey O’Day (@AubreyODay) September 27, 2019



“I gave you his name. I literally have no interest in dealing with your airline any further,” she responded. “I’m that offended and disturbed.”