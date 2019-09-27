Green Bay Packers Lose To The Philadelphia Eagles After Aaron Rodgers Throws Awful Interception

The Green Bay Packers lost to the Philadelphia Eagles 34-27 in epic fashion Thursday night.

Aaron Rodgers had his team in scoring position with seconds remaining and the opportunity to score. Instead, he threw the ball into tight double coverage, and the Eagles picked it off.

Watch the final moments of the game below.

You just hate to see it! You just hate to see such an epic failure from Aaron Rodgers in the clutch! Hate to see something like that unfold. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

There aren’t too many things that bring me more joy than the Packers losing. As a kid who grew up in Wisconsin when they were a dominant team, it was insufferable at times.

At the same time, I had to watch my Lions go 0-16 and struggle year in and year out. Am I biased about Rodgers and the Packers?

You best believe I am, and that’s why I can’t stop laughing about that horrific interception.

The Packers might end up being just fine this season, but that won’t stop me from rubbing it in while I can. I hope the losing never ends in Green Bay!

P.S.: Below is a live look at the team at the top of the NFC North. March on!