Celebrate Hillary Duff’s Birthday With Her Hottest Looks

It’s Hillary Duff’s birthday on Saturday.

In honor of the 32-year-old actress' day, we searched the internet to find her hottest and most jaw-dropping looks on the red carpet and stage to date. And there truly have been some unforgettable ones over the last decade.

Born in Houston, Texas, the "Perfect Man" star got her first big break in the entertainment industry when she landed the lead role as Lizzie McGuire in the hit Disney Channel series "Lizzie McGuire" from 2001-2004.

But it wouldn't be until she appeared in "The Lizzie McGuire Movie" in 2003, which ended up grossing $42 million at the box office, that she would become a household name and worldwide celebrity.

Since that time, she's appeared on the big and small screen numerous times in such movies as "A Cinderella Story" in 2004 and "Cheaper by the Dozen" in 2003.

The last year has been filled with lots of excitement for Duff, after announcing that she and boyfriend Matthew Koma welcomed their first child together, a daughter. Several months later, Hillary shared that she and Koma were engaged.

Here's to hoping this year, with all its blessings, will be her greatest one yet. Happy Birthday, Hillary!