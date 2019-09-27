Is the Intelligence Community Out To Get Trump?

President Donald Trump has been known for his criticism of intelligence community leaders such as James Clapper and John Brennan, and Senator Chuck Schumer said in a new interview with Rachel Maddow that the intelligence community will take six ways to Sunday as their part of the investigation.

Cries for impeachment of Trump from members of the Democratic Party have carried on into this week. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi launched the official impeachment inquiry within the last few days. Watch this video and hear for yourself. (RELATED: CNN Counts Down The Number Of House Democrats Who Support Impeaching Trump With ’Impeachment Clock’)

In the meantime, let us know in the comments who YOU want to see us interview in our next video.

This is your chance to become part of the conversation and help us shape all of our future coverage.

Make sure you go and follow us on all of our social media pages:

Twitter: https://goo.gl/fnYe4v

Facebook: https://goo.gl/ W5junb

Instagram: https://goo.gl/ mhVr1Y

And go subscribe to our YouTube channel.