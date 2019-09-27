Ivanka Wows In Pretty Button-Up Turquoise Dress

Ivanka Trump definitely got everyone’s attention when she posted a picture Friday showing her wearing a pretty, button-up turquoise dress.

The first daughter looked just as striking as ever in the snap she posted on Twitter showing her rocking the 3/4 length sleeve number that went down past her knees as she posed next to pal Kristalina Georgieva.

She completed the fun look with her hair pulled back with a colorful scarf, a matching turquoise belt, and black high heels.

Congratulations to my dear friend Kristalina on being selected as IMF Managing Director! @KGeorgieva pic.twitter.com/EkVE4vE4CH — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) September 27, 2019

She didn't explain much about where the great shot was taken and simply captioned it, "Congratulations to my dear friend Kristalina on being selected as IMF Managing Director! @KGeorgieva."

Ivanka's fashion sense is always on point has has been noted numerous times. Most recently, she turned heads when she stepped out wearing a gorgeous white pantsuit to listen to President Donald Trump's address at the 74th Session of the General Assembly at the United Nations headquarters in New York.

She completed the great look with loose hair and black high heels.

