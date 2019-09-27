Jacksonville Jaguars Share Photo Of Gardner Minshew With Uncle Rico From ‘Napoleon Dynamite’

The Jacksonville Jaguars released an awesome photo on Instagram late Thursday afternoon.

The team posted a photo of starting quarterback and football icon Gardner Minshew with Jon Gries, who played Uncle Rico in the hit movie “Napoleon Dynamite.”

They captioned the post, “So they’re not the same person…” Give it a look below. It’s pretty damn awesome for football fans. (RELATED: Gardner Minshew Throws 2 Touchdowns In Win Over The Titans As Minshew Mania Sweeps America)

View this post on Instagram So they’re not the same person… A post shared by Jacksonville Jaguars (@jaguars) on Sep 26, 2019 at 2:58pm PDT

Another day passes and the legend of Gardner Minshew grows a little bit more. I’m glad to see the Jaguars are playing into the cultural movement Minshew is blessing the NFL with.

They’d be foolish not to. Honestly, this might be the biggest spotlight the team has ever had on them. The eyes of the football world are upon Jacksonville thanks to the former Washington State star.

View this post on Instagram Here comes the ‘stache A post shared by Jacksonville Jaguars (@jaguars) on Sep 19, 2019 at 5:31pm PDT

Of course, it’s almost impossible to avoid the Uncle Rico comparisons. From the mustache to the way they dress, Minshew is all about throwing footballs over mountains.

The only difference is that Gardner can actually spin the rock, unlike the legendary movie character.

I can’t wait to see how the legend of Gardner Minshew grows next. It seems like everyday we get something new and awesome.

He plays the Broncos this weekend, and I have a feeling he might be tossing some touchdown passes. Go, Gardner, go!