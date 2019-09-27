Jalen Ramsey Says His ‘Trade Request Stills Stands’ With The Jaguars

Jalen Ramsey still wants to be traded from the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The superstar cornerback has been trying to get himself traded to a new team for awhile at this point, and has now been given a leave of absence from the squad for the birth of his second child. It’s not known when he’ll return. What is known is that he still wants to get shipped the hell out of Jacksonville.

Ramsey said the following Thursday on Uninterrupted’s 17 Weeks podcast about his situation with the Jaguars, according to ProFootballTalk:

[M]y trade request still stands. For me respect is a huge thing. I kind of touched on it a little bit last week in last week’s podcast but once respect is lost for both parties I think it is time to part ways. I’m going to continue being a top corner in this league for years to come. The money will come, but money isn’t everything. Peace and happiness means a lot more than the money.

I honestly have no idea what is going to happen with Ramsey going forward. I don’t have a clue, but I still think there’s a high chance he gets traded.

The fact nobody seems to know when he’s even going to suit up again would seem to indicate that he’s in no hurry to play for the Jaguars again. (RELATED: Gardner Minshew Throws 2 Touchdowns In Win Over The Titans As Minshew Mania Sweeps America)

Once a player decides they’re done with a team and wants to get off the roster, there’s not much good that’s left to come from the situation.

At this point, it might just be best for the Jaguars to cut and run from the Jalen Ramsey business. Find a trade partner, stack up some draft picks and go from there.

At some point, the drama just becomes too much of a distraction and needs to end. While I think Ramsey is talented, the time for his antics should probably come to an end.