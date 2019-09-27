Joe Burrow After Throwing Six Touchdowns In Blowout Win Against Vanderbilt: ‘Worst Game I’ve Played So Far’

LSU quarterback Joe Burrow destroyed Vanderbilt last weekend, but he still wasn’t pleased with his performance.

Burrow and the Tigers won 66-38 in a showdown between SEC teams. The face of the program tossed six touchdowns.

You’d think that’d be enough to satisfy him. Well, you’d be wrong.

Burrow said the following when discussing the big win, according to The Advocate on Wednesday:

I think that was probably the worst game I’ve played so far. I don’t want to say ‘bad game,’ because I still played very well. But I played better in the first three. I have some things to correct, just like we do as an offense. I think through my first four games, I’ve played very well. I’m just going to try and get better every game.

You can watch his full comments below.

#LSU quarterback Joe Burrow said his record-breaking performance against Vanderbilt was his “worst” game this season. pic.twitter.com/2ThX2N93ba — Brooks Kubena (@BKubena) September 25, 2019

I can’t tell you how much I love these comments from Burrow. The man went out against an SEC team, dominated with a record performance, slings six touchdowns and wasn’t satisfied.

You know your quarterback means business when he’s spinning the rock to a 66-38 win, and still isn’t entirely pleased with how things went down.

That’s the sign of a guy who isn’t just playing games. He’s coming for souls.

Now, the Tigers have showdowns with Florida, Auburn and Alabama all by the middle of November. We’re about to find out what Burrow and LSU are all about.

If this is the kind of energy he’s bringing with him the rest of the season, then the Tigers might be ready to make some serious noise in the SEC down the stretch.