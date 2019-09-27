Jon Voight Delivers Fiery Response To Impeachment Inquiry: ‘This Is War!’

Actor Jon Voight fired back Thursday at Democrats in a video attacking them for going ahead with impeachment proceedings.

Voight posted the video to his Twitter account with the simple caption, “This is war.”

This is war pic.twitter.com/NbHIzbyr4O — Jon Voight (@jonvoight) September 27, 2019

Voight, who has been a vocal supporter of President Donald Trump since he first began his campaign for the presidency, once again declared that he planned to stand with the president through this next obstacle. (RELATED: ‘Impeachment? For That?’ Trump Says Moving Forward With Inquiry Is ‘A Joke’)

“This is war against truths,” Voight began, adding, “War against the highest noble man who has defended our country, and made us safe and great again.”

“Let me stand with our president,” Voight continued. “Let us all stand with our President Trump in a time of such evil words, trying for impeachment. This is a crime that the left are trying to force. This is a disgrace, by such ignorant followers who have no truth, in what truly has been brought back to our country.”

Voight went on to say that, under President Trump’s leadership, the United States had gained jobs — “more than any president has promised.” He lashed out at “radical leftists” who he said were driven by anger to ignore the great things that were happening in this country.

“I say stand now with Trump,” Voight concluded. “Let truth prevail. And may God show all the truth.”