Report: Justin And Hailey Bieber’s Lavish Wedding Upsetting Hotel Guests

Justin and Hailey Bieber are finally ready to celebrate their wedding nuptials with family and friends but hotel guests at the location are not too thrilled about it.

According to an email obtained by TMZ in a piece published Friday, those staying at the Montage Palmetto Bluff in South Carolina have been notified that for 24-hour-access to things like the facilities pool, spa and a fancy restaurant are off-limits as they are reserved for the Bieber’s and their guests celebration on Monday. (RELATED: Report: Justin Bieber, Hailey Baldwin Tied Knot After 2-Month Engagement)

The outlet reports that guests of the luxury hotel were only notified as of Wednesday of the restrictions to areas of the property and they reportedly aren’t pleased about the short notice. The block of the private facilities begins on Sunday and goes until Tuesday. (RELATED: Report: Selena Gomez Takes Break From Spotlight Following Justin Bieber Breakup)

Montage is trying to smooth things over with guests over the inconvenience, reportedly offering them refunds, alternate bookings and even dinner on the house in one of the hotel’s restaurants.

The 25-year-old singer and supermodel wife finally set a date and sent out invitations for their wedding celebration a year after secretly tying the knot at a New York City courthouse on Sept. 13, 2018.

As previously reported, over the summer reports started surfacing that the celebration was finally happening after putting things on hold reportedly because of Justin’s mental health issues, per People magazine.

“Hailey keeps supporting him. They will still have a wedding when they feel they are ready,” a source shared at the time. “The most important thing for them is that Justin is mentally healthy.”

“It seems his treatment has helped him a lot,” the source added. “It has changed the way he thinks. He is much more focused on taking one day at a time. It’s when he starts thinking too far ahead that he gets stressed out and feels pressure.”