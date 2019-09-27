Listen To The Full Trump-Zelensky Call

President Trump’s phone conversation with Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky is at the center of the latest round of impeachment talk, and the catalyst for House Speaker Nancy Pelosi backing an impeachment inquiry.

But as Daily Caller News Foundation reporting has pointed out, news outlets haven’t always been presenting Trump’s comments with their full context. (RELATED: Multiple Outlets Chop Up Ukraine Transcript, Focusing Only On Trump’s Comment On Biden)

So, for the benefit of readers, we present a dramatic reading of the entire Trump-Zelensky call, with Christian Datoc playing the Ukrainian president, and Daily Caller deputy editor Arthur Bloom playing Trump.

Some things to pay attention to: At the beginning of the call, Trump says:

…the United States has been very very good to Ukraine. I wouldn’t say that it’s reciprocal necessarily because things are happening that are not good but the United States has been very very good to Ukraine.

Further along, Trump mentions Crowdstrike and the company’s role in the DNC hacking scandal.

I would like you to do us a favor though because our country has been through a lot and Ukraine knows a lot about it. I would like you to find out what happened with this whole situation with Ukraine, they say Crowdstrike… I guess you have one of your wealthy people … the Server, they say Ukraine has it.

After that, Trump says he would like his attorney general to have a conversation with officials in Ukraine.

The next time Trump speaks, he mentions the prosecutor that evidence suggests Joe Biden helped to get fired when he was Vice President. Zelensky says “the next prosecutor general will be 100% my person, my candidate.”

Zelensky later says, “I also want to ensure you that we will be very serious about the case and will work on the investigation.”

At no point is foreign aid discussed. According to Ken Vogel, Ukraine didn’t even know foreign aid was being delayed, raising the question of how there could have been a quid pro quo.