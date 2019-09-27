Chargers Coach Anthony Lynn Says Melvin Gordon Is The Starting Running Back

Melvin Gordon’s status as the starting running back of the Los Angeles Chargers hasn’t changed.

The former Wisconsin superstar returned to the team Thursday after holding out for about two months in hopes of getting a new deal. He didn’t get a new deal, but he will get all his starting reps back.

“He’s our starter. He was our starter for a reason,” head coach Anthony Lynn told the media Thursday, according to ProFootballTalk. (RELATED: Melvin Gordon Ends Holdout With The Chargers)

Well, I can’t say I’m surprised about this at all. Austin Ekeler had himself a solid time filling in for Gordon, and looked damn good doing it.

However, Gordon is one of the top running backs in the league for a reason. When a guy like that puts the pads on, you put him on the field.

It doesn’t mean Ekeler didn’t look good. He most certainly did, and he should be proud of what he did through three games. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

He’s just not at the same level as Melvin Gordon.

The electric ball carrier won’t suit up Sunday, which means fans will still need to wait another week to see him in action.

After a couple months away from the team, it’ll be interesting to see how he does. If there’s anything I know about Gordon, it’s that he’ll be ready to rock and roll when his number is called.