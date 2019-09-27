Lucy Robson Pulls Off Insane Golf Trick Shot Using A Putter

Lucy Robson recently pulled of an unreal golf trick shot.

The star golfer, who everybody on Instagram loves, posted her latest trick shot video, and this is one of her greatest ever. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

Robson put a ball on the back of the head of a putter, launched it behind her and right into the hole several feet away. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

Watch the absurd video below. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lucy Robson (@lucyrobson) on Sep 26, 2019 at 8:28am PDT

How does Robson pull these shots off? How does she do it? It just doesn’t make sense. I could attempt that 100 times, and I’d miss every single time. (SLIDESHOW: This Blonde Bombshell Might Be The Hottest Model On The Internet)

Yet, Robson has no problem at all pulling it off. Her skills are truly impressive. (SLIDESHOW: 60 Times Abigail Ratchford Wore Almost Nothing)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lucy Robson (@lucyrobson) on Sep 22, 2019 at 7:19am PDT

That’s also not the first time she’s posted an absurd trick shot video. There are plenty of examples of her posting incredible content.

Here are a few more examples of when she impressed us all.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lucy Robson (@lucyrobson) on Apr 3, 2019 at 9:37am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lucy Robson (@lucyrobson) on Mar 23, 2019 at 7:28am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lucy Robson (@lucyrobson) on Jan 24, 2019 at 10:29am PST

I can’t wait to see what Robson does next. I have no doubt it’ll be something the rest of us couldn’t ever dream of doing.