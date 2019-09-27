‘Bratty Millennial’: Miley Cyrus’ Mom Goes After Her For ‘Serving Content’ On Vacation

Singer Miley Cyrus got called out by her own mother while on family vacation.

Tish Cyrus reprimanded Miley for how much time she was spending online during a wilderness trip with the girls of the family, according to a report published Thursday by Entertainment Tonight.

Miley has shared tons of photos from her time on her trip, much to the dismay of her own mother who called it “disgusting.”

“my mom called this “disgusting” there was a gorgeous sunset and I was inside on my phone “serving content” …. it’s hard to get in trouble once you’re an adult but she said I looked like a “bratty millennial” which I do…..” – @MileyCyrus on Instagram ???? pic.twitter.com/fQdd0I0CQO — Miley Cyrus Access (@MileyNewsAccess) September 26, 2019



“My mom called this ‘disgusting’ there was a gorgeous sunset and I was inside on my phone ‘serving content,'” Miley shared on her Instagram story. “It’s hard to get in trouble once you’re an adult but she said I looked like a ‘bratty millennial’ which I do… but is it bad if I like the pic and wanna post? Is that the worst? @tishcyrus.” (RELATED: REPORT: Liam Hemsworth Found Out About Own Split With Miley Cyrus On Social Media)

Miley may be over sharing on social media, but she’s now going through two separate splits after news broke that her and Kaitlynn Carter had ended their fling. The short-lived relationship with Carter followed her shocking split from husband Liam Hemsworth.

So although spending time with her mom and sister might be better for her mental health, I can’t deny that her photos from the trip are making her look like she’s doing just fine.