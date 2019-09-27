MSNBC Mixes Up Julian And Joaquin Castro

MSNBC mixed up Democratic presidential candidate Julian Castro with his twin brother, Democratic Texas Rep. Joaquin Castro in a tweet Friday and both brothers promptly called out the network for the blunder.

The video shows Joaquin Castro talking about the next steps for the House’s impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump. MSNBC bungled its report on Twitter, writing that “Presidential candidate Julian Castro” was discussing the whistleblower complaint, which sparked the House’s decision to launch an impeachment inquiry.

The tweet includes a photo of Joaquin under the mislabeled brother. The accompanying link has the correct brother listed, but MSNBC’s twitter still bungled the names. (RELATED: Julian Castro Calls Out Forum For Accidentally Using Photo Of His Twin Brother In Program)

Both of the brothers pointed out the error to MSNBC on Twitter.

“I’m the one without the ugly beard,” Julian Castro tweeted at MSNBC.

Joaquin Castro asked the news outlet if he needs “a face tattoo,” adding that he already grew a beard, which his brother lacks.

“You guy @MSNBC know that’s actually me, right? I grew a beard. Do I need a face tattoo?” he tweeted.

MSNBC deleted the tweet shortly after publishing it and wrote another tweet with the correct names.

“Correction: A previous tweet mistakenly named Joaquin Castro as Julián Castro. That tweet, noted here, has been deleted,” MSNBC’s twitter now reads.

MSNBC did not immediately reply to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.