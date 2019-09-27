The New Yorker To Ring In October With A Cover Featuring Trump And Giuliani Murdering Uncle Sam

The New Yorker magazine announced on Twitter that its front page in October will feature a drawing of President Donald Trump and Rudy Giuliani, his personal lawyer, as mobsters murdering Uncle Sam.

The front page comes amid headlines over Trump’s phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, in which he mentioned Ukraine should look into why a top prosecutor was fired. Trump also asked Zelensky to investigate “this whole situation with Ukraine, they say CrowdStrike.” (RELATED: What Is The Process For Impeaching A President?)

The magazine’s Oct. 7 edition will highlight a drawing by cartoonist Barry Blitt titled “Whack Job,” The New Yorker tweeted Friday morning. It depicts the president and his lawyer as murderers, and Uncle Sam, a personification of the U.S. federal government, tied up with his feet encased in cement so he drowns.

An early look at next week’s cover, “Whack Job,” by Barry Blitt. https://t.co/BeqIKP0Xwh pic.twitter.com/CyFUGQxGxO — The New Yorker (@NewYorker) September 27, 2019

Trump and Giuliani are pushing Uncle Sam over what appears to be a bridge. The tweet links to a short description of the news behind the drawing, which is about the “drama” of formal impeachment proceedings launched earlier in the week.

“Barry Blitt, ever the first responder, takes on the drama in the cover for next week’s magazine,” The New Yorker reads.

