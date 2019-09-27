Ocasio-Cortez Rips ‘Authoritarian’ Trump Over Whistleblower Comments

Democratic New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez ripped President Donald Trump’s “authoritarian behavior” Friday after Trump compared the Ukraine call whistleblower to a spy.

Trump made the comments Thursday at the United Nations, telling members of the U.S. delegation that the whistleblower is “close to a spy,” and may be guilty of treason.

The New York Times reported Thursday that the whistleblower was a CIA agent assigned to the White House. (RELATED: Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Falsely Claims D.C. Was The First U.S. Territory To Abolish Slavery)

“We’ve been working very hard to ensure the safety of this whistleblower,”Ocasio-Cortez said. “The President of the United States is threatening a whistle-blower’s life. This is authoritarian behavior.”

The firebrand freshman congresswoman is one of the 222 Democratic members of the House of Representatives who support the impeachment inquiry against Trump. (RELATED: Impeachment Proceedings Usually Move Swiftly, But Democrats Are Playing It Slow)

Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced earlier this week that the House would be officially launching an impeachment inquiry following months of speculation.