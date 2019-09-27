Report: Affidavit From Ukrainian Prosecutor Says Joe Biden Wanted Him Out Over Burisma Investigation

An affidavit from a Ukrainian prosecutor says former Vice President Joe Biden wanted him removed because of an investigation into Burisma Holdings, where Biden’s son, Hunter, had a seat on the board of directors.

#NEW: Sworn statement of former Ukraine Prosecutor General Viktor Shokin regarding his termination. https://t.co/delpdbFIBq — Alex Salvi (@alexsalvinews) September 27, 2019

Joe Biden threatened to withhold a billion dollars of aid to Ukraine if the prosecutor Shokin was not fired or did not resign. He has bragged about the incident on camera. But the Democratic presidential candidate claims that was because he believed Shokin was not doing his job. Shokin resigned from his position shortly after Biden issued the threat. (RELATED: Joe Biden Never Says He Discussed Hunter Biden’s Ukraine Deal. Hunter Says He Did)

John Solomon, vice-president at The Hill, has been probing that series of events and he believes the real story is a potential mine field for Biden. Solomon told “Hannity” Thursday night that he has been gathering information over the last 18 months and has amassed 450 pages of documents from the U.S. State Department, the Ukraine prosecutor general’s office, the Ukrainian embassy in Washington, and the lawyers who represented Burisma Holdings when Hunter Biden sat on the natural gas firm’s board.

Solomon has also raised these concerns in an article published in The Hill on Thursday.

“These documents show, as I report tonight for the first time, that the very day that Joe Biden managed to get that Ukraine prosecutor fired, that very day his son’s company’s lawyers, the American company lawyers helping Burisma trying to fight this investigation were trying to urgently reach the new prosecutor, the replacement prosecutor,” Solomon told Sean Hannity. (RELATED: Democratic Rep. Vincente Gonzales Says He Wants An Explanation For Joe And Hunter Biden’s Conflicting Answers On Ukraine)

Solomon said they got the meeting. “In that meeting, according to the official record from the prosecutor, the lawyers for Hunter Biden’s company stated to the replacement prosecutor, we know that the information calling Mr. Shokin was corrupt and was ‘False information distributed by U.S. Government officials and other figures. We would like to make this up to you by bringing you to Washington, you are not corrupt and you instigated numerous reforms.’ That is the official record of the meeting. Ukrainian prosecutors kept.”

Solomon continued, “If Joe Biden forced the firing of this prosecutor on the grounds that he was corrupt and Hunter Biden’s lawyers go and say that was false information, somebody’s not telling the truth. We need to get to the bottom of that.”