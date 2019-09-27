Media

Schiff Admitted To Fabricating Part Of Trump’s Ukraine Call — These Outlets Ignored That Fact

House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff questions acting DNI Joseph Maguire. Screen Shot/CNN

Virginia Kruta Associate Editor

Democratic California Rep. Adam Schiff admitted to fabricating at least a portion of his opening statement in Thursday’s hearing with acting Director of National Intelligence Joseph Maguire — and 24 hours later, most outlets hadn’t acknowledged that.

There were plenty of critics who were quick to call Schiff out for his dishonesty. (RELATED: Schiff Clarifies His Fabricated Account Of Ukraine Transcript By Calling It ‘Parody’)

But freelance journalist Jeryl Bier shared the results of multiple searches revealing just how many outlets had failed to note Schiff’s dishonest representation of President Donald Trump’s July 25 call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

In addition to the lack of coverage on most media outlets, the Democratic National Committee jumped on Schiff’s initial statement and shared it on Twitter without noting that even Schiff himself had admitted it wasn’t a truthful representation of the call.

Bier noted that hours later, the Washington Post did acknowledge the fabrication.

He also gave credit to CNN’s Wolf Blitzer for asking Schiff directly about the opening statement.

President Trump responded to Schiff’s statement — and his claim that it was just a parody — by calling for Schiff’s resignation.