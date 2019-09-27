Schiff Admitted To Fabricating Part Of Trump’s Ukraine Call — These Outlets Ignored That Fact

Democratic California Rep. Adam Schiff admitted to fabricating at least a portion of his opening statement in Thursday’s hearing with acting Director of National Intelligence Joseph Maguire — and 24 hours later, most outlets hadn’t acknowledged that.

There were plenty of critics who were quick to call Schiff out for his dishonesty. (RELATED: Schiff Clarifies His Fabricated Account Of Ukraine Transcript By Calling It ‘Parody’)

In a democracy, there is nothing more controversial than impeachment. It is not a laughing matter. It is not parody. It is divisive and will cause deep strife. So why would Adam Schiff fabricate information and behave like this? Schiff’s behavior was disgraceful. https://t.co/6uFkdCldWG — Ari Fleischer (@AriFleischer) September 26, 2019

But freelance journalist Jeryl Bier shared the results of multiple searches revealing just how many outlets had failed to note Schiff’s dishonest representation of President Donald Trump’s July 25 call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

So, if you Google “schiff” and “parody” for the last 24 hours for NYTimes, WaPo, WSJ, CNN, ABC, NBC, CBS, MSNBC… nothing. ????So @RepAdamSchiff is getting away with making stuff up on live TV. pic.twitter.com/XCaEbwCHRw — Jeryl Bier (@JerylBier) September 26, 2019

In addition to the lack of coverage on most media outlets, the Democratic National Committee jumped on Schiff’s initial statement and shared it on Twitter without noting that even Schiff himself had admitted it wasn’t a truthful representation of the call.

Bier noted that hours later, the Washington Post did acknowledge the fabrication.

SInce this, there is a WaPo mention here:https://t.co/EJLqY6wx8w — Jeryl Bier (@JerylBier) September 27, 2019

He also gave credit to CNN’s Wolf Blitzer for asking Schiff directly about the opening statement.

And @wolfblitzer on @CNNSitRoom asked @RepAdamSchiff about it (I tweeted Blitzer about it, but seriously question if that’s what prompted him to ask, but who knows!).https://t.co/sHLYx11N9M — Jeryl Bier (@JerylBier) September 27, 2019

President Trump responded to Schiff’s statement — and his claim that it was just a parody — by calling for Schiff’s resignation.