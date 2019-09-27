Man Gets Accused Of Shoplifting — Turns Out The Bulge In His Pants Was Just His Huge Penis

A Scottish man was put in a very awkward situation this week when he was accused of stealing items from a shop and putting them into his pants.

According to The Scottish Sun, Steve Whitehurst was shopping at a store in Stoke-on-Trent, England, when a manager “asked about his bulge.”

The manager accused him of trying to shoplift. Whitehurst claims he “just kept telling her that it was my penis.”

“Eventually I dropped my trousers in front of everyone and just stood there in my boxer shorts and said, ‘See, I’ve got nothing to hide,'” he told The Sun.

Reportedly, she kept pestering him, and he finally went to another room and showed the security guard that he wasn’t stealing anything, and that the bulge was all natural. The store claims that nobody told him he had to show his penis, but that he did it himself.

In America, many places won’t stop you even if they do think you’re shoplifting.

