Trump Calls On Adam Schiff To Resign After Fabricated Transcript Reading

President Donald Trump ripped into House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff on Friday, calling Schiff a “sick man,” and demanding that he resign from Congress.

The President’s tweet comes a day after Schiff fabricated the transcript of a now-infamous phone call between Trump and Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky. (RELATED: Adam Schiff Accuses Trump Of ‘Mafia-Like Shakedown’ Of Ukrainian President)

“Rep. Adam Schiff totally made up my conversation with Ukraine President and read it to Congress and Millions,” Trump said. “He must resign and be investigated. He has been doing this for two years. He is a sick man!”

Rep. Adam Schiff totally made up my conversation with Ukraine President and read it to Congress and Millions. He must resign and be investigated. He has been doing this for two years. He is a sick man! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 27, 2019

Schiff read out a fake transcript of the call between Trump and Zelensky, falsely claiming that Trump asked Zelensky to “make up dirt on my political opponent.”

In reality, Trump told Zelensky about Vice President Joe Biden’s son Hunter, “There’s a lot of talk about Biden’s son, that Biden stopped the prosecution and a lot of people want to find out about that.”

Schiff later attempted to clarify his reading, saying it was meant to be a parody.

“But also my summary of the president’s call was meant to be at least part in parody,” Schiff said. “The fact that that is not clear is a separate problem in and of itself.”

Schiff and Trump have been feuding since the infancy of the Trump administration. Over the past two years, Schiff did hundreds of television interviews promoting the conspiracy theory that the Trump presidential campaign colluded with Russia. (RELATED: Devin Nunes Claims Democrats Wanted Nude Photos Of Trump)

Trump in turn has frequently attacked the congressman on Twitter, referring to him as “Liddle’ Adam Schiff, the leakin’ monster,” and “Adam Schitt.”