Does Your Phone Take Too Long To Charge? Learn How New USB C Technology Can Charge Your Phone Quicker Than Ever

If you are looking to purchase a new iPhone, you are probably aware of the charger change. The new iPhone 11 requires a USB C to lightning cable. The good news is the new cables allow you to charge and sync all your iOS devices much more quickly. You can use it with a wall block plug, charging station, or the USB port on your laptop. The bad news? The new iPhone doesn’t come with the cable. You need to purchase it separately. The USB C to lightning cables have been readily available since spring and you can use them with your existing cell. Here are three of the best-selling USB-C to lightning cable options on Amazon.

The 2 Meter Apple Lightning to USB-C cable sells for $33.00 on Amazon. It works with the USB-C or Thunderbolt 3 enabled enabled Mac for syncing and charging. It can also be used with the Apple 29W, 61W, or 87W USB-C power adapter to charge all your iOS devices. The fast-charging cable also works on iPAd Pro, iPhone 8, 8Plus, and iPhone X. It is compatible with MacBook, MacBook Pro, iMac, and iMac Pro devices. This cable has been verified to be an authentic Apple product. While the product maintains a 4.3 out of 5-star rating on Amazon, many customers prefer alternative 6.6 foot cables.

The MFi-certified product I purchased provides 18W power delivery, saving about 40% of the average charging time. I purchased the LISEN iPhone Charger Apple MFI Certified Lightning Cable . The 6.6 foot nylon-braided USB fast charging chord is compatible with iPhone 5 and those that came after it. It also supports your iPad, iPad Air, iPad mini, and iPad Pro, as well as the iPod nano, iPod touch, and other devices with the latest iOS system. At $17.99, it is an excellent charger at a very reasonable price. Amazon is also offering a 5% off coupon at time of purchase right now, so you can get it for even less. I really like the reinforced cord, especially since I prefer the longer length. It is incredibly durable and does not tangle or bend like other cables of similar length.

Plus, LISEN promises the connector will never rupture. Since it is built with Apple’s original chip, no warning messages pop up when your apple devices are connected. It supports fast charging with the original 8 Pin connector at up to 2.4A current while preventing your device from overheating and overcharging. Multiple shields promise stable consistent current during lightning-fast data transmission and syncing. While charging your device, you can transfer data at the speed of 480 Mbps. LISEN backs up this amazing product with a 3-year money-back guarantee.

Amazon has multiple USB C to lightning cables to choose from. When researching the options, it is important to look for those that have the MFi-certification showing strict safety testing. This way you can be confidant that your Apple products can be charged quickly and safely while still maintaining the best performance from your Apple devices.

Amazon’s Choice is the Anker Poweline USB C to Lightning Cable, priced at 24.99. Anker promises to charge your iPhone from 0% – 50% in just 30 minutes. It supports fast charging for iPads, as well as iPhone 8 and above with the addition of an 18W or higher USB C power adapter. The double-braided cable was is touted as lasting 30 times longer than ordinary cables 18W or higher USB-C Power Delivery adapter. Like the LISEN, it is MFi-certified. Anker also promises a hassle-free lifetime warranty. Reviewers comment that it is a “great cable,” an “excellent time saver,” “worth every dollar, and “better quality than the Apple charger.”

The ESR 6.6 MFi-certified USB C to Lightning Cable is another popular choice. The braided nylon fast charging cable is comparable in size and capabilities to the LISEN and the Anker version. It is priced at $18.99 and Amazon reviewers rate it with 4.9 out of 5 stars, stating it is “nice and durable,” a “good cable with reinforcements at the end,” and a “must buy for a faster charger.” ESR promises safe stable data transfer and the company offers a 100% satisfaction guarantee.

Whether you want to upgrade to the iPhone 11 or it you plan to stick with your existing device for a while longer, I highly recommend purchasing a USB C to lightning cable to decrease charging time.

Have a suggestion for a cool product or great deal that you think Daily Caller readers need to know about? Email the Daily Dealer at dealer@dailycaller.com. Follow The Daily Dealer on Twitter and Facebook

The Daily Caller is devoted to showing you things that you’ll like or find interesting. We do have partnerships with affiliates, so The Daily Caller may get a small share of the revenue from any purchase.