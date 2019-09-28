Baker Mayfield Rips Antonio Brown After Comparison Gets Made On Instagram

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield dropped the mic after somebody compared him to Antonio Brown.

In response to an Instagram post about being a former walk-on, somebody made a comparison to him and the troubled receiver. (RELATED: Antonio Brown Says He ‘Will Not Be Playing In The NFL Anymore’)

Mayfield hit back hard saying, “you’re right…let me call out my teammates and throw a fit about my helmet then go freeze my feet off.”

You can see a screenshot of the post below.

Baker with the #humble post/shot at Antonio Brown pic.twitter.com/9ZATPDAmgb — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) September 27, 2019

I might be critical as all hell of Mayfield, but I’m 100% in his corner on this one. There’s simply no comparison at all between him and Brown.

Mayfield might say and do some dumb stuff, but he’s still a solid football player who is well-liked by his teammates.

Can anybody say the same about Antonio Brown?

Let’s also not forget that Antonio Brown is facing multiple allegations of sexual misconduct. That’s something we’ve never heard about Mayfield and probably never will.

While I rip Mayfield regularly, you’d have to be insane to think there’s any kind of similarities between him and the former Steelers receiver.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Baker Mayfield (@bakermayfield) on Sep 22, 2019 at 11:50am PDT

Mayfield is a solid guy who I have some issues with, but there’s no doubt he’s lightyears better than Antonio Brown. It’s not even close.

Unless you’re braindead, that’s incredibly obvious.