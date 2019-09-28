Bernie Sanders Tells Supporters That Biden Wants ‘To Buy This Election’

In a fundraising pitch to supporters on Friday, Vermont Independent Sen. Bernie Sanders warned that former Vice President Joe Biden is “trying to buy this election” with his host of wealthy donors.

Sanders referred to a Thursday New York Times article, “Anxious Biden Allies May Unleash Super PAC,” and claimed that Biden was appealing to the richest Americans to propel him victory in the presidential nomination race.

“It should not be a surprise that wealthy donors of the political establishment are trying to buy this election,” Sanders wrote in one of his regular fundraising emails to his campaign followers, obtained by the Washington Examiner. “Now we need to be ready for when they do.” (RELATED: Bernie Sanders’ Campaign Embraces War With Democratic Establishment)

Sanders prides himself on collecting small donations from the multitudes rather than appealing to large corporations for money. His campaign emails routinely ask for just $2.70 from supporters.