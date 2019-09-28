Bill Maher: If It Was Don Jr.’s Ukraine Connection And Not Hunter Biden ‘It Would Be All Rachel Maddow Was Talking About’

Comedian Bill Maher expressed doubts about the Democratic plan to impeach President Donald Trump Friday on “Real Time with Bill Maher” while suggesting the real scandal on the radar concerned Hunter Biden’s business activities in Ukraine.

Maher said if the guy with a seat on the board of directors of Ukraine’s Burisma Holdings had been Donald Trump Jr. then that issue would be a constant focus of MSNBC’s perennial Trump critic, Rachel Maddow.

“It does sound like something Don Jr. would do,” Maher said. “And if Don Jr. did it, it would be all Rachel Maddow was talking about.”

Sitting with a panel of Democratic sympathizers, Maher asked them if they thought the impeachment process would assist former Vice President Joe Biden in his quest for the presidency.

“The more I read about this — no, I don’t think he was doing something terrible in Ukraine, but it’s just — why can’t politicians tell their fucking’ kids, ‘Get a job, get a goddamn job!'” Maher told the panel. “This kid was paid $600,000 because his name is Biden by a gas company in Ukraine, this super-corrupt country that just had a revolution to get rid of corruption. It just looks bad.” (RELATED: Biden Says He Never Discussed Hunter Biden’s Ukraine Deal. Hunter Says He Did)

Maher predicted it would be easy for Republicans to fend off impeachment by merely shifting the focus to Joe Biden’s role in reportedly protecting his son from being subject to any embarrassing inquiries as to why someone with no experience or training in the energy sector would be on the board of a natural gas company.

He then cited the media frenzy over Trump Jr.’s assumed connection to the Russia collusion investigation when he met with a Russian lawyer at Trump Tower. The Mueller report ultimately found no evidence of collusion. (Giuliani Says Ukraine Paid Hunter Biden $3M In Laundered Money, White Joe Biden and Obama Looked The Other Way)

The Ukrainian prosecutor who was forced to resign his position after the then-vice president threatened to withhold aid money if he wasn’t fired or didn’t resign, reportedly released a signed affidavit this week, swearing that Joe Biden wanted him gone because he would be investigating Hunter Biden’s ties to a Ukrainian natural gas company.

Republican California Rep. Devin Nunes predicted this week that any discussion of Ukraine will inevitably lead to questions about Hunter Biden’s business activities and will reflect poorly on his father’s quest for the presidency.

“The left knows that Biden’s son is a problem for him. When Hillary Clinton was running the stories first originated when Clinton was trying to make sure that Biden didn’t get in the race,” Nunes told Fox News.