Bill Maher Mocks ‘Tedious Virtue Signaling’ Anti-White Liberals: Their ‘Weird Self-Loathing’ Is ‘Not Helping Anyone’

HBO host Bill Maher mocked the “tedious virtue signaling” from “self-loathing” anti-white liberals who are the “only group” with a “bias against themselves.”

Maher began his Friday night “Real Time with Bill Maher” New Rule segment by poking fun at liberals upset about Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang’s argument that comedian Shane Gillis should have kept his job at “Saturday Night Live.” Gillis was fired after backlash surrounding jokes he had made about Asian people that some considered racist.

“That’s when the Internet did what it does best and deemed Yang a racist for not being offended, because if he wasn’t offended, well, someone had to be,” Maher quipped.

“White liberals have to start listening to me when I tell them, ‘you can’t be any more offended than the victim.'”

WATCH:

“White liberals were the only group that has a bias against themselves,” he said. “They want to hang out only with people who are not them. That’s like your mother preferring the neighbor’s kids. There’s a weird self-loathing going on among white liberals, and it’s not helping anyone. Lifting up those who society has cheated or forsaken, that’s liberalism. Hating all things white is just tedious virtue signaling.”

The HBO host explained that the “answer to mass incarceration is to stop putting underserving blacks in prison, not to put more white people in Twitter jail.”

Calling white privilege “real,” Maher explained that there were some disadvantages, such as many whites being “born with a terrible personality.” (RELATED: Bill Maher: Social Justice Warriors A ‘Cancer On Progressivism’)

Maher mocked the “I’m embarrassed to be white sub-genre on the internet,” specifically pointing out actress Rosanna Arquette, who tweeted, “I’m sorry I was born white and privileged. It disgusts me. And I feel so much shame.”

“Exactly,” Maher said. “You think it’s hard being a black man in a white man’s world? Try being a white woman who feels bad about you being a black man in a white man’s world.”

None of us chose to be born white, not even Ed Sheeran. So just stop. Because you know what might be the worst part of white shame? You bore the fuck out of black people at parties. White people certainly should acknowledge they’ve had an easier go of it, but black folks are not asking whites to always be flagellating themselves, because it makes everything awkward. It puts the burden on black people to absolve you. It’s really asking black people to, again, do something for you. “Forgive me! Absolve me! Recognize that I’m one of the good white people!” Jesus, haven’t black people suffered enough? Slavery, Jim Crow, and now I gotta make some yuppie feel better about themselves?

Maher ended the segment by asking: “How many white liberals would pay actual reparations? Real money, taken out of your paycheck every week. If you really feel this bad about the whole race thing – if being white is really this toxic for society, let’s tax it. Let’s tax whiteness. A honkey tax.”