The Undefeated New England Patriots Are Set To Clash With The Undefeated Buffalo Bills

The New England Patriots have their work cut out for them this weekend as they travel west to play their AFC East rival the Buffalo Bills. Both teams are undefeated.

For the Pats, this will be their first real test. We know they’re good, the question now is how good. If they can dominate the Bills like they did the Steelers, Dolphins and Jets then the entire league is in trouble. (RELATED: ‘Thursday Night Football’ TV Ratings For Eagles/Packers Up 18% From 2018)

And they very well may: Tom Brady and his skill players look in sync and the defense has been unstoppable. If you’re not convinced by that just remember Brady is 30-3 against the Bills in his career (yes, that’s a real stat).

But the Bills are no joke and I don’t expect this game to be a cake walk. Statistically, the Bills have one of the best defenses in the game, holding opposing teams to less than 300 yards per game.

On top of that, their offense looks like it could be dangerous. Quarterback Josh Allen has a cannon of an arm and runs the ball like he’s Cam Newton. Rookie running back Devin Singletary (when healthy) looks explosive. And of course, there’s the ageless wonder Frank Gore.

The Bills also have the ultimate X-factor in the form of the Bills Mafia. My God, those people are insane. But you have to hand it to them, they’ve never lost a tailgate.

So what do the Bills need to do to win? Two things.

First, their defensive line needs to capitalize on a banged-up Patriot’s offensive line. The Pat’s recently placed starting left tackle Isaiah Wynn on injured reserve, and replacement Marshall Newhouse missed time with an illness this week. The Bills need to target Newhouse, send some heat and hit Brady. If they can land some hits on him, they can come out on top.

Secondly, the Bills need to run the ball. Whether it’s Singletary or Gore or even Allen, they need to establish the run. If they can chew clock, keep Brady off the field and take the occasional play-action shot to wide receivers John Brown and Cole Beasley they will have a chance.

Regardless, I can’t wait to see these two undefeated teams duke it out. It should be a great game.