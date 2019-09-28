New York Times Edits Story Alleging Quid Pro Quo Between Trump And NRA

The New York Times edited a portion of a Friday report that had previously alleged a quid pro quo arrangement between President Donald Trump and NRA chief executive Wayne LaPierre.

The original version of the story read:

But in return for the support, Mr. LaPierre asked that the White House “stop the games” over gun control legislation, people familiar with the meeting said.

That framing was also carried over into the pull quote from a tweet from NYT White House correspondent Maggie Haberman:

SCOOP – with @anniekarni, Trump met with Wayne LaPierre in the Oval Office today https://t.co/seMatuG6pJ — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) September 27, 2019

Here’s the updated version:

During the meeting, Mr. LaPierre asked that the White House “stop the games” over gun control legislation, people familiar with the meeting said.

Further, the Times seems to have added this part, referring to an NRA statement, after the previous sentence:

It was not clear whether Mr. Trump asked Mr. LaPierre for his support, or what that support would look like. In a statement Friday evening, an N.R.A. spokesman confirmed the meeting took place but insisted The Times’s account of the meeting was “inaccurate.” He pushed back on the account of some officials that any offer of support for the president was in exchange for opposition to gun laws. “The N.R.A. categorically denies any discussion occurred about special arrangements pertaining to the N.R.A.’s support of the President and vice versa,” the statement said.

The discrepancy was caught by LA Times national correspondent Matt Pearce, who noted that the correction was more “ambiguous” and less “crimey” than the first. (RELATED: Dana Loesch Question On Gun Control Stops Eric Swalwell In His Tracks)

hrrrrmmm NYT has very quietly edited away the NRA quid pro quo language https://t.co/JU3XRUl8rQ pic.twitter.com/eJe7D8EMT1 — Matt Pearce ???? (@mattdpearce) September 27, 2019

the first version seemed pretty crimey, the new version is much more ambiguous — Matt Pearce ???? (@mattdpearce) September 27, 2019

Pearce wasn’t happy with the “unacknowledged” story edit:

As a professional courtesy, I am not a big fan of unacknowledged story edits that make my early tweets summarizing their piece into something potentially libelous. https://t.co/Ln8V47YoIu — Matt Pearce ???? (@mattdpearce) September 27, 2019

Several critics were quick to point out the Times’ original allegations:

If the below article is accurate, it appears @realDonaldTrump seeks to trade action on legislation in exchange for financial support from the @NRA. That would be illegal. A felony, to be exact. https://t.co/gCPOkgv2VD — Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) September 27, 2019

NYT: “in return for“ financial support for the president’s defense as he faces political headwinds, NRA chieftain Wayne “LaPierre asked that the White House ‘stop the games’ over gun control legislation, people familiar with the meeting said.” https://t.co/KtirkD7zjG — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) September 27, 2019

This week, Trump has defended his conversations as “perfect.” We’ve now learned that he: -Shook down the Ukrainians -Caved to the Russians -Traded gun safety for impeachment support with the NRA All perfectly impeachable conduct — Chris Lu (@ChrisLu44) September 28, 2019