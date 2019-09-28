Media

New York Times Edits Story Alleging Quid Pro Quo Between Trump And NRA

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump speaks at the National Rifle Association's NRA-ILA Leadership Forum during the NRA Convention at the Kentucky Exposition Center on May 20, 2016 in Louisville, Kentucky. The NRA endorsed Trump at the convention. The convention runs May 22. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

Scott Olson/Getty Images

Scott Morefield Reporter

The New York Times edited a portion of a Friday report that had previously alleged a quid pro quo arrangement between President Donald Trump and NRA chief executive Wayne LaPierre.

The original version of the story read:

But in return for the support, Mr. LaPierre asked that the White House “stop the games” over gun control legislation, people familiar with the meeting said.

That framing was also carried over into the pull quote from a tweet from NYT White House correspondent Maggie Haberman:

Here’s the updated version:

During the meeting, Mr. LaPierre asked that the White House “stop the games” over gun control legislation, people familiar with the meeting said.

Further, the Times seems to have added this part, referring to an NRA statement, after the previous sentence:

It was not clear whether Mr. Trump asked Mr. LaPierre for his support, or what that support would look like.

In a statement Friday evening, an N.R.A. spokesman confirmed the meeting took place but insisted The Times’s account of the meeting was “inaccurate.” He pushed back on the account of some officials that any offer of support for the president was in exchange for opposition to gun laws.

“The N.R.A. categorically denies any discussion occurred about special arrangements pertaining to the N.R.A.’s support of the President and vice versa,” the statement said.

The discrepancy was caught by LA Times national correspondent Matt Pearce, who noted that the correction was more “ambiguous” and less “crimey” than the first. (RELATED: Dana Loesch Question On Gun Control Stops Eric Swalwell In His Tracks)

Pearce wasn’t happy with the “unacknowledged” story edit:

Several critics were quick to point out the Times’ original allegations: