Lori Loughlin’s Daughter Olivia Jade Turns 20 Years Old

September 28 is Olivia Jade Giannulli’s birthday. To help you celebrate, we put together this slideshow of some of her best looks.

Olivia Jade Giannulli is an American social media celebrity born in Los Angeles. Her parents are famed actress Lori Loughlin and fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli. Olivia Jade began her social media career while she was in high school and both her Instagram account and her Youtube account have garnered over one million followers. (RELATED: Report: Olivia Jade Parties In LA While Her Parents Deal With The College Admissions Scandal)

Due to her success on social media, Olivia Jade went on to land advertisement deals with companies such as Amazon, Sephora and TRESemmé. In 2018, the influencer filed to trademark “Olivia Jade” and “Olivia Jade Beauty.”

Olivia Jade was accepted to the University of Southern California before being caught up in the nation-wide college admissions scandal in 2019. Loughlin was accused of paying $500,000 in bribes to have Olivia and her sister admitted to the university.

