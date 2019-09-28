Packers And Eagles Fans Brawl During Game In Insane Viral Video

Fans got wild in the stands Thursday night when the Eagles beat the Packers.

In a video posted on Twitter by @NFL_Memes, fans of Philadelphia and Green Bay can be seen pulling at each other and throwing blows in the stands. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

It’s not clear what kicked off the altercation, but it’s crystal clear these people are pissed as all hell. Eventually, the police rushed in and made some arrests. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

Give the absurd video a watch below. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

What would any game involving the Eagles be without someone being taken away in handcuffs pic.twitter.com/wHRHYi3XOF — NFL Memes (@NFL_Memes) September 27, 2019

How many times do I need to say this? How many times do I need to preach against fighting at sporting events? (SLIDESHOW: This Blonde Bombshell Might Be The Hottest Model On The Internet)

Apparently, people still aren’t listening to the wisdom I have to share. (SLIDESHOW: 60 Times Abigail Ratchford Wore Almost Nothing)

Imagine paying the money it takes to go to an NFL game, and then spending your time getting punched in the face instead of supporting your team?

It’s truly mind-boggling.

Of course, Eagles fans are widely-considered the trashiest in the NFL. I might not be a fan of the Packers, but I highly-doubt the good people of Wisconsin would ever condone such behavior.

Be better, folks. Be much better.