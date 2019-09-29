Alabama Ranks Number 1 In Latest Coaches Poll And AP Poll

The latest college football rankings were released Sunday, and we had major movement.

The top 10 in the Coaches Poll are as follows:

Alabama Clemson Georgia Oklahoma Ohio State LSU Auburn Florida Wisconsin Notre Dame

The top 10 in the AP Poll are as follows:

Alabama Clemson Georgia Ohio State LSU Oklahoma Auburn Wisconsin Notre Dame Florida

I can’t say I’m surprised at all that Alabama is now number one in both polls. Do I think it’s the proper call? I don’t know, but the Crimson Tide blew the doors off of Ole Miss. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

It was ugly. Nick Saban took it to the Rebels in humiliating fashion. Given Clemson’s Saturday struggles, we should have known this was coming.

Now we’ll see how Alabama does now that they’re sitting at the top of the mountain, despite the fact the Tigers are still undefeated.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alabama Football (@alabamafbl) on Sep 28, 2019 at 5:48pm PDT

Speaking of the Tigers, I know people are worried after they nearly lost to UNC on Saturday. Don’t panic. Yes, they came one two-point conversion away from losing, but college football is a fluid situation.

Anything can happen, and Clemson got humbled a little bit yesterday. Trust me, they’re going to be just fine down the stretch.

Clemson buckles down. North Carolina goes for two to take the lead on the No. 1 team in the nation, but comes up short. pic.twitter.com/DOdI1mRR0H — CBS Sports HQ (@CBSSportsHQ) September 28, 2019

Another team that looked insanely impressive this weekend was Ohio State. The Buckeyes brutally mauled Nebraska to the tune of 48-7.

It was 48-7! There’s no doubt at all that OSU is a top five team, and you’d be insane to think differently.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Ohio State Football (@ohiostatefb) on Sep 28, 2019 at 6:13pm PDT

As for my Badgers, we won an ugly game and didn’t look like a top 10 team at all. We looked awful for large chunks of the game.

We’re still ranked incredibly high, but Wisconsin has a lot of work to do if we want to compete against other teams ranked in the top 10.

The only easy day was yesterday, and we’re lucky to have gotten through it with a victory.

Sound off in the comments with your thoughts on the rankings, and if you’re disappointed/excited about where your team ranks.

It should be another great week of college football ahead of us.